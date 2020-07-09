All you need to know about UP gangster Vikas Dubey

Uttar Pradesh gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was at large since the Kanpur encounter, was arrested in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday morning.

He had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakaal Temple and was identified by the security guard. The guard called the police after which the Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh arrived at the Mahakaal Temple with a large force to nab the gangster. Necessary steps to hand him over to Uttar Pradesh Police was initiated. Dubey has to be taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Police on transit remand as there is no case registered against him in Madhya Pradesh.

Who is Vikas Dubey?

Vikas Dubey, a Kanpur-based gangster, has 60 criminal charges against him including murder, extortion and rioting, reported NDTV. On Friday, a large team was sent to Bikru village in Chaubeypur area to arrest Dubey. He was allegedly alerted by the local police, following which he set up an ambush which killed eight policemen.

He fled after the encounter and a massive hunt, which spanned three states, was launched with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh for his capture.

Chasing Dubey through three states

The police cast a wider net after Dubey was seen at a hotel in Faridabad near Delhi on Wednesday morning. They managed to arrest Vikas Dubey's closest aide, Amar Dubey, who was later killed in an encounter. Vikas Dubey escaped just before police reached the location.

On Thursday morning, two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey were killed in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

While Kartikeya alias Prabhat was gunned down in Kanpur when he tried to flee from police custody, another aide of Vikas Dubey, Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, was killed in an encounter in Etawah, they added.

Kartikeya, who was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday, was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand when he snatched the pistol of a policeman and tried to flee, ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.

“At around 3 am, a Swift Dzire was looted by four armed men on a Scorpio. They were stopped about an hour later by cops when they tried to escape. The police chased them and an unidentified man suffered multiple injuries in crossfire. He was declared brought dead at the hospital," senior police officer Akash Tomar said. The man was later identified as Praveen, Dubey's aide.

Dubey was later seen wearing a mask in a CCTV footage, being led away by half a dozen cops from the Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain.