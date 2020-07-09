Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey arrested

Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 09 2020, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 11:04 ist
Vikas Dubey. Credit: PTI

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel, news agency ANI reported. He confessed to his identity after being pushed for it and has been apprehended by police. The interrogation is underway, the agency said citing Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh.

 

The policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

"Yes, he has been arrested," the senior state government official told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also confirmed the development. He told reporters that Dubey is in state police custody in Ujjain.

The minister did not confirm if Dubey was arrested from within or outside the Mahakal temple premises

(With inputs from agencies)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Encounter

What's Brewing

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 