Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel, news agency ANI reported. He confessed to his identity after being pushed for it and has been apprehended by police. The interrogation is underway, the agency said citing Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh.

"Yes, he has been arrested," the senior state government official told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also confirmed the development. He told reporters that Dubey is in state police custody in Ujjain.

The minister did not confirm if Dubey was arrested from within or outside the Mahakal temple premises

