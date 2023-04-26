Probe agency should not file charge sheet without completing investigation to deny default bail to accused: SC

Don't file charge sheet without completing probe: SC

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2023, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 14:05 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that an investigating agency should not file charge sheet in court without completing probe to deprive default bail to an accused.

According to section 167 of the CrPC, an accused will be entitled to default bail if the investigating agency fails to file a charge sheet within 60 days from the date of remand. For certain category of offences, the stipulated period can be extended till 90 days.

"If an investigating agency files a charge sheet without completing investigation, the same would not extinguish the right of the accused to get default bail," a bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Sanjay Kumar said.

The top court's judgement came while granting bail to an accused in a criminal case.

India News
Supreme Court
Probe

