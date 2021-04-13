Problem not of Covid-19 vaccine shortage but of planning, says Centre

Problem not of vaccine shortage but of planning: Centre

So far states and UTs have received 13,10,90,370 vaccine doses, out of which the total consumption, including wastage, has been 11,43,69,677

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2021, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 19:01 ist
Employees pack boxes containing vials of AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

Over 1.67 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that the problem is not of vaccine shortage but of better planning.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said so far states and UTs have received 13,10,90,370 vaccine doses, out of which the total consumption, including wastage, has been 11,43,69,677.

"As per 11 am data, unutilised doses available with states and union territories for administration is 1,67,20,693. From now till April end, 2,01,22,960 doses are in supply pipeline to states and UTs," he said.

India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

