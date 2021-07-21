Professor arrested for derogatory remarks against Irani

Professor arrested for making derogatory remarks against Smriti Irani

Shahyaar Ali surrendered before Additional Sessions Judge Anurag Kumar and moved interim bail application

PTI
PTI, Firozabad ,
  • Jul 21 2021, 03:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 03:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The professor, who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani on Facebook, was on Tuesday sent to jail after he surrendered himself before the magistrate at a local court here.

Shahyaar Ali surrendered before Additional Sessions Judge Anurag Kumar and moved interim bail application.

The judge cancelled the jail plea after which the professor was sent to jail. Firozabad Police had booked Ali, head of History department at SRK College, in March for an allegedly obscene Facebook post against the women and child development minister. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Smriti Irani
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

 