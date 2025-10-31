<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/mumbai-hostage-crisis-man-who-kidnapped-children-dies-from-gun-shot-wounds-sustained-from-police-rescue-ops-3780499">Powai hostage crisis</a> of Thursday bore resemblance to the Hindi film 'A Thursday'. </p><p>The 2022 film had a star cast of Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia and Karanvir Sharma. It was written and directed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.</p><p>In the film, Gautam plays a schoolteacher named Naina Jaiswal, who takes 16 students hostage with her demands centred around the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law. The main character makes a series of demands to the government. This, at first, appears like a regular hostage situation, but it later turns out that she has a deeper personal and social reason tied to seeking justice. </p><p>“The Powai incident bears many similarities to Yami Gautami’s film 'A Thursday', in which she plays the role of a schoolteacher who holds several children hostage to speak to officials, including the Prime Minister, played by Dimple Kapadia. Yami’s character happens to be a rape survivor in the film, which is revealed later on,” said advocate Nitin Satpute.</p><p> On Thursday, 50-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/who-is-rohit-arya-the-man-behind-the-mumbai-hostage-crisis-3780771">Rohit Arya took 19 people, including 17 children, hostage</a> in a studio at Powai and wanted to place his demands before former School Education Minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar. </p><p>He, however, succumbed to the gunshot injuries he sustained during the rescue operation launched by the police.<br></p>