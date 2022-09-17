Project Cheetah Live: Special chartered cargo flight, bringing 8 cheetahs from Namibia, lands in Gwalior

The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia left for Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night and the felines will be released in special enclosures in the state's Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning, officials said. At around 10.45 am, which is also Modi's birthday, three of the cheetahs will be released in quarantine enclosures of the park by the Prime Minister. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preparations underway at Kuno-Palpur National Park where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs brought from Namibia
Credit: PTI Photo
#CheetahIsBack: Sadhguru extends well wishes for the initiative
