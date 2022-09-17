Project Cheetah Live: Special chartered cargo flight, bringing 8 cheetahs from Namibia, lands in Gwalior

The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia left for Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night and the felines will be released in special enclosures in the state's Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning, officials said. At around 10.45 am, which is also Modi's birthday, three of the cheetahs will be released in quarantine enclosures of the park by the Prime Minister. Stay tuned for more updates.
    Preparations underway at Kuno-Palpur National Park where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs brought from Namibia

    Credit: PTI Photo

    India welcomes cheetahs after gap of 70 years

    #CheetahIsBack: Sadhguru extends well wishes for the initiative

    Special cargo carrying cheetahs lands at IAF station Gwalior

    Special cargo plane carrying cheetahs from Namibia has left for Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh

    Cheetahs from Namibia on their way to India; PM to release them in Kuno National Park on Sep 17

