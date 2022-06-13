Prophet Row Live: Police deployment continues in Ranchi, Section 144 imposed

Over 400 people have been arrested so far in a clampdown on those involved in the violent protests in several states against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-sacked BJP functionaries, with authorities in Uttar Pradesh razing "illegal" houses of the accused of the second day. Political parties, including the Samajwadi Party, and activists have accused authorities of high-handedness in the aftermath of the protests. Stay tuned for more updates
Police deployment continues in Ranchi as Section 144 is imposed
Prophet row: Over 400 arrested after violence across India; accused face bulldozer action in Uttar Pradesh
JNUSU stages protest against demolition of activist Afreen Fatima's house in UP
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Sunday staged a demonstration on the JNU campus against the demolition of the house of activist and former JNU student Afreen Fatima in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.
The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished the house of Javed Ahmad, alias Pump, the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj, amid heavy police deployment. Ahmad is Fatima's father.
BJP earns right-wing's ire over Nupur Sharma controversy
The Nupur Sharma episode has driven a chasm within right-wing supporters, with a significant section decrying the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s position on the issue.
