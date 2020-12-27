Protesting farmers in Punjab, Haryana beat 'thalis' during PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Agitating farmers on Sunday banged utensils and raised slogans against the BJP government during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address to protest his “indifferent” approach to their demand for repealing the farm sector laws.

Farmers gathered at the three protest sites in the national capital—Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur—and also Congress MPs in a sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar for the past three weeks, raised slogans dubbing the Modi government as ‘anti-farmer’.

Security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri where the farmers have been camping for the past 32 days.

Meanwhile, the agitating farmers have said they will hold a tractor march from Singhu border on Wednesday if the government does not agree to repeal the farm laws during proposed talks on Tuesday. The farmers’ organisations have conveyed to the Centre that they would come for the 6th round of talks on December 29.

The protesting farmers have held five rounds of talks with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, but stuck to their demand for the repeal of the three laws.

The farmers’ groups had also held an informal round of talks with Home Minister Amit Shah, which too was inconclusive.