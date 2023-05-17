Protesting wrestlers offer prayers at temple, gurdwara

Protesting wrestlers offer prayers at Hanuman temple, Bangla Sahib gurdwara

Many people marched alongside the wrestlers carrying banners with slogans such as 'we are with our athletes' and 'arrest Brij Bhushan'

PTI
New Delhi,
  May 17 2023, 15:19 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 15:19 ist
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat with supporters visit the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place during their protest march against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Demanding the arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the protesting grapplers and their supporters marched to the nearby Hanuman Temple and are visiting the Bangla Sahib gurudwara on Wednesday to offer prayers.

Camping at Jantar Mantar for the past 25 days, the wrestlers visited the temple near Connaught Place on Tuesday, and were accompanied by Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad besides hundreds of supporters.

Ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh and other grapplers have been relentless in their demand for arrest of Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the athletes, including a minor.

Briefing the media after the march, Olympic and World Championship medallist Bajrang appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and ensure justice to the female wrestlers.

Also Read | Panel asked for audio, video proof to prove sexual harassment allegations: Wrestlers

"I think our voices are not reaching PM Modi. We request him and Home Minister to ensure justice for us. They gave the slogan, 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'. So we request that give justice to these daughters. They are also the nation's daughters," he said.

"We have come to the temple to seek Bajrang Bali's blessings so that the daughters of our country get justice at the earliest."

World Championship medallist Vinesh said, "It is our country's misfortune. Does every girl of the country need to do a sit-in to get justice. Can't we punish the guilty, our country cannot be so weak."

Many people marched alongside the wrestlers carrying banners with slogans such as "we are with our athletes" and "arrest Brij Bhushan".

Olympic medallist Sakshee tweeted, "We need videography/photography volunteers who can support us in our fight for justice. If you're interested in supporting us please DM."

On Tuesday, the wrestlers indicated that they may take their agitation to Ram Lila ground to make it a "national movement".

Azad, who had joined the protesting wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar on Monday evening but was asked to leave the venue at night by the authorities, returned to the site on Tuesday with his followers.

He urged the wrestlers to take a call on making their agitation "bigger" by shifting to the Ram Lila ground after May 21, the deadline the khap panchayats have set for the government to take action against Brij Bhushan.

