Provide coronavirus vaccine free to everyone: Kejriwal appeals to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday appealed to the Centre to provide Covid-19 vaccine free to everyone.

"Coronavirus is the century's biggest pandemic. It is important to protect our people from it. I appeal to the Central government to ensure that everyone gets free vaccine. The expenditure on this will save lots of lives," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi government has already announced that the coronavirus vaccine, whenever it is available, will be provided free to people in the national capital.

"The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer Covid-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination. The vaccine will be provided free to everyone in Delhi," Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said last week.