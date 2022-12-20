PT Usha becomes first nominated MP to be in Rajya Sabha Vice Chairperson panel

Renowned athlete PT Usha on Monday became the first nominated MP in Rajya Sabha to be nominated to the panel of Vice Chairpersons who conduct the proceedings of the House when Chairman and Deputy Chairman are not available.

Along with Usha, YSR Congress floor leader V Vijayasai Reddy has also been nominated to the panel. With this, there are nine members in the panel, including two women.

"I have to inform honourable members that V Vijayasai Reddy and PT Usha have been nominated on the panel of Vice Chairmen with effect from 19 December, 2022. This is the first time that a nominated member of the House has been entrusted with this responsibility," Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar announced in Rajya Sabha.

Other Vice Chairmen in the panel are Bhubaneswar Kalita, Saroj Pandey and Surendra Singh Nagar (BJP), Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (Trinamool Congress), L Hanumanthaiah (Congress), Sasmit Patra (BJD) and Tiruchi Siva (DMK).