Puducherry schools, colleges to reopen on July 16

After months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, schools and colleges in Puducherry will reopen on July 16.

"Colleges will reopen on July 16. Schools would also reopen partially and classes for ninth to 12th standards alone would resume that day," Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Sunday.

He was speaking to reporters after submitting to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the list of portfolios for allocation to his newly inducted five ministerial colleagues.

The Chief Minister said the government took the decision as the situation was now improving in the Union Territory.

No Covid-19 death was reported in Puducherry on Sunday, while the number of fresh cases stood at 145.