Pune institute to guide in safe mountaineering

In the wake of deaths during mountaineering in Himalayan peaks, the Pune-based Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM) will launch a unique initiative for ‘safe Mountaineering.’

The institute will offer a free of cost consultation to aspirant mountaineers, who wish to climb the high-altitude Himalayan peaks. A consultation desk for the same will be set up.

In the recent climbing season, there has been much unpleasant news of deaths of many people on Mt Everest and other mountains, according to Giripremi, one of the leading institutions involved in mountaineering.

"In mountaineering, there are two types of hazards, one is objective hazards like avalanches, rockfalls, storms, bad weather etc. over which any mountaineer has no control and another is subjective hazards like high altitude diseases, falls, exhaustion, dehydration etc. which are normally caused due to human errors, which can be totally avoided with proper training and technical knowledge," says a press statement by GGIM.

The consultation desk will help the aspirant climbers to deal with subjective hazards and help them to nullify human errors.

GGIM and Giripremi have already been working for rescue and emergency help in Sahyadri region under Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Center (MMRCC).

"We are planning to establish a similar ecosystem at larger level where guidance for safe mountaineering will be provided along with rescue and emergency help," it said.

Mt Everest is the pinnacle point in the mountaineering fraternity. Thousands

of people around the world dare to dream of reaching "the roof of the world". But, the ballgame of 8,000 meter high mountains and Mt Everest in particular, is different.

The constant high-velocity winds, low temperatures, low availability of natural oxygen (lesser than 5%) and technical difficulties in climbing blue ice and Hillary Step make climbing Mt Everest extremely challenging.

However, one can overcome all the challenges if one has trained and prepared to face the same.

This year, the situation near the summit was unprecedented.

More than 250 climbers and around the same number of Sherpas made a beeline near Everest summit. The photo of the "traffic jam" had gone viral.

Due to this chaotic situation, several climbers who were not prepared enough for the challenges faced difficulties. Unfortunately, eleven climbers, most of them Indians, died on their Mt Everest journey.

Focus before going on the quest of Mt Everest:

1) Awareness and in-depth knowledge about facts on 8,000 metre mountains

2) Methodical Planning of the preparation covering all the basics.

3) Strength Building

4) Stamina Increment

5) Scientific Training in physical fitness for the Himalayan expedition

6) Training for mental fitness for the Himalayan expedition

7) Training for first aid and high altitude medicines for the Himalayan expedition

8) Training for technical skills required for high altitude climbing

9) Proper Diet plans and consultation in high altitude food planning

10) Preparation treks and climbing expeditions

11) Expeditions to 6,000 m –7,000 m expeditions.