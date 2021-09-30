Punjab crisis live: Sidhu to meet Channi as Captain warms up to NSA Doval

Amid the ongoing crisis within the Punjab Congress, former PCC Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet CM Charanjit Singh Channi in a move that is being seen as a means to placate the leader. Meanwhile, the Congress slammed Amit Shah following a meeting between him and former CM Amarinder Singh. Stay tuned for live updates.
Rejuvenation of Congress must not marginalise loyalists
The fallout of Navjot Singh Sidhu's shenanigans in Punjab has hit the Congress Party's next-generation leaders - Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. While criticism by the media and Opposition politicians was predictable, rumblings within the party itself should be a cause for worry.
Channi again asks for curtailment in his security cover
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday asked the state police chief yet again to curtail his security cover. Channi asked the Police department to keep only the bare minimum number of security personnel with him, according to an official statement. - PTI.
If AAP comes to power in Punjab, we will provide 300 units of free electricity. We have already done this in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Rahul Gandhi disturbed settled govt in Punjab: Shivraj
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi saying that he was busy in sinking the Congress, and added that he disturbed his own party's government in Punjab.
'Those in power hurt': Cong on Amarinder-Shah meet
Soon after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress hit out at the BJP leader, alleging his residence has become the "new centre of anti-Dalit politics".
Sidhu to meet CM Channi at 3 pm: Resolution under way?
Two days after his shock resignation, former Punjab PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be meeting CM Channi on Thursday at 3 pm in what is seen as a move to placate the miffed leader.
