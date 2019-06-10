Rahul condoles demise of playwright-actor Girish Karnad

Condoling the demise of the veteran playwright, actor and writer Girish Karnad on Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said India has lost a "beloved son" whose memory will live on in the vast treasure trove of the creative work he has left behind.

"My condolences to his family & fans around the world," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

"Playwright, actor, director but above all a great human being, in Girish Karnad's passing, India has lost a beloved son, whose memory will live on in the vast treasure trove of creative work he leaves behind," he added.

Renowned playwright, actor and Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad, who left an indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema spanning five decades, passed away at his residence on Monday morning after a prolonged illness.

A multi-hyphenate personality, who often courted controversies for his vocal stance, Karnad, 81, is survived by wife Saraswathi, son Raghu Karnad, a journalist and writer, and daughter Radha.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Litterateur par-excellence, actor, director, playwright and activist - the passing away of Girish Karnad shall leave an irreplaceable void in the Indian creative arena."

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Calling it a "devastating loss", senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Twitter, "Just a few months ago he sent me the draft of his brilliant new historical play. He was at the peak of his creative talent."

"Profound condolences to his devoted wife Saras & brilliant son Raghu Karnad. A flame has been extinguished that lit up so many minds," he added.