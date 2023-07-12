Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Gujarat BJP MLA files caveat in SC

Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, the complainant who filed a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat, has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to be heard in the case, according to news reports ANI.

The apex court has decided to hear Gandhi’s appeal against the Gujarat High Court judgement which declined to stay his conviction in a defamation case.

A caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no adverse order is passed against him or her without being heard.

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 had sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in a 2019 case filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

