Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Gujarat BJP MLA files caveat in SC

A caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no adverse order is passed against him or her without being heard.

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2023, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 11:03 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: DH File Photo

Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, the complainant who filed a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat, has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to be heard in the case, according to news reports ANI

The apex court has decided to hear Gandhi’s appeal against the Gujarat High Court judgement which declined to stay his conviction in a defamation case.

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 had sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in a 2019 case filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

More details are awaited. 

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court
India News

