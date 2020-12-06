Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Dr Ambedkar

Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Dr Ambedkar on death anniversary

Ambedkar, considered the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, passed away in 1956

  • Dec 06 2020, 11:43 ist
Indian National Congress party President Rahul Gandhi.

Working to make India free of all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to B R Ambedkar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on the occasion of the Dalit icon's death anniversary on Sunday.

"Today we remember Dr Ambedkar's contribution to nation building. Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him," Gandhi said in a tweet.

