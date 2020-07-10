Rahul Gandhi seeks cancellation of varsity exams

Rahul Gandhi seeks cancellation of varsity exams, says promote students on past performance

  Jul 10 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credits: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded cancellation of university exams and urged the UGC to promote students on the basis of past performance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Accusing the University Grants Commission (UGC) of creating confusion, Gandhi said it is unfair to conduct examinations during the Covid-19 pandemic and the UGC should listen to the voice of students.

"Covid-19 has harmed many people. Students in schools, colleges and universities are being made to suffer. While the IITs and colleges have cancelled exams and have promoted students, the UGC is creating confusion. UGC should also cancel the exams and promote students on the basis of past performance," he said in a video message.

Gandhi participated in the 'SpeakUpforStudents' campaign by the Congress party and posted a short video message on Twitter.

"It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The UGC must hear the voice of students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on the basis of past performance," he also tweeted.

The Congress has launched a campaign in favour of students, demanding cancellation of exams during the pandemic and urging their promotion.

