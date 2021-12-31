Rahul slams Centre for 'missing' vaccination target

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'missing' vaccination target

The government had told the Supreme Court in June that it expected the entire eligible population to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by end of the year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 31 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 16:20 ist
Rahul Gandhi file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Modi government for not fulfilling its “promise” to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries against Covid-19 by the end of the year.

The government had told the Supreme Court in June that it expected the entire eligible population to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by end of the year.

“The Centre had promised to vaccinate everyone with two doses of vaccines by end of 2021. Today, the year comes to an end. The country is still away from the vaccine. Another rhetoric bites the dust,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

As on Friday afternoon, more than 144.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered across the country. More than 84.51 crore beneficiaries have received the first dose of the vaccines, while more than 60.15 crore beneficiaries have been received both the doses.

The total number of eligible beneficiaries above 18 years of age is 94 crore.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbai Police is advising citizens to sleep on NYE

Mumbai Police is advising citizens to sleep on NYE

New Year’s resolutions amid the Covid-19 pandemic

New Year’s resolutions amid the Covid-19 pandemic

World to ring in New Year under Covid-19 cloud

World to ring in New Year under Covid-19 cloud

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

Heading to Cubbon Park? Keep these rules in mind

Heading to Cubbon Park? Keep these rules in mind

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

Throwing a NYE party at home?

Throwing a NYE party at home?

 