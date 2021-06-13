Piyush Goyal offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple

Goyal and his wife and family members, arrived last night on a one-day spiritual visit

PTI
PTI, Tirupati,
  • Jun 13 2021, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 14:17 ist
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday offered worship at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala.

Goyal and his wife and family members, arrived last night on a one-day spiritual visit and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara early this morning, a temple official said.

After his worship, Piyush Goyal was honoured with a sacred silk cloth and a holy memento by TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy, the official said.

Goyal had visited the hill temple in March this year, he said. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Piyush Goyal

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Cong concedes another goal in Prasada's exit

DH Toon | Cong concedes another goal in Prasada's exit

DH Toon | India-China trust levels remain low

DH Toon | India-China trust levels remain low

A museum of strangeness

A museum of strangeness

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

Never judge a book by its gender

Never judge a book by its gender

A time to reboot

A time to reboot

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

 