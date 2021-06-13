Railways Minister Piyush Goyal offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday offered worship at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala.

Goyal and his wife and family members, arrived last night on a one-day spiritual visit and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara early this morning, a temple official said.

After his worship, Piyush Goyal was honoured with a sacred silk cloth and a holy memento by TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy, the official said.

Goyal had visited the hill temple in March this year, he said.