Railways to hold NTPC last phase exam from July 23

The Indian Railways on Monday said the last phase of railway recruitment examinations for various Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC graduate and undergraduate) posts will start from July 23.

"The 7th i.e. the last phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is scheduled on 23rd, 24th, 26th and 31st July 2021 for approximately 2.78 lakh candidates," the Railways said in a statement.

The CBT will be held in 76 cities in about 260 centres under strict Covid-19 protocol using SD-50 module permitting utilization of 50% capacity available at centres to ensure adequate social distancing, the statement said.

A help desk has already been provided on all RRB official websites. Candidates are advised to use this help desk for seeking clarifications. Downloading of E-Call letters will start four days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link, the statement said.

The Railways invited applications to fill 35,281 vacancies in the non-technical category.