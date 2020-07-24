Railways to introduce 'zero-based' timetable; around 6,000 stoppages may be scrapped

Indian Railways working on introducing a 'zero-based' timetable for all trains once the trains services normalise in post-Covid-19 period to improve efficiency in train services.

The zero-based timetable will allow railways to scrap some of the existing stoppages of mail/express trains and increase the speed of trains.

The railways roped IIT-Mumbai to prepare a zero-based time table. As per the current proposal, the existing total of 5,500 to 6,000 stoppages in the railway network may be scrapped, a Railways official said.

The railways decided to stop or continue the specific stop of a particular train based on at least 50 people board or deboard in a day. The stoppages of a train with less than 50 people board or deboard may be stopped as they were considered uneconomical, said an official in the national transporter.

The new system not only increases the speed of trains and its efficiency but also avoid jostling of space by goods and passenger trains.

Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said the plan to implement a new system was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic but it will be executed.

He also said if one train stoppage scrapped in a particular station, the railways will ensure alternate trains on that route stop at the station so that passengers of that region should not face inconvenience.

The zero -time table will also ensure separate time slots for every section to repair and maintaince of system track and related system maintaince, he said.

