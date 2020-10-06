Railways to restore system of issuing second reservation charts 30 minutes before departure of trains

The Indian Railways on Tuesday said that it has decided to restore earlier system of preparation of second reservation charts between 30 minutes to 5 minutes before the scheduled train departure time from October 10.

Even ticket booking facility, both online and on PRS ticket counters will be available before preparation of second chart, the railways said in a statement.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the railways used to prepare second chart 2 hours before the departure of special trains.

Cancellation of already booked tickets was also permitted during this period as per provisions of refund rules, the statement said.

The railways cancelled regular train operation from March 25 to check spreading of Covid-19. At present it is operating special trains only.