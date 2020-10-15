Maharashtra, AP, Karnataka rains live updates: 31 dead so far; massive damage in K'taka districts

Twenty-five deaths in rain-related incidents were reported in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and heavy downpour wreaked havoc in Karnataka as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast in Kakinada, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the southern states. Stay tuned for live updates.
Heavy rains lash parts of Mallapuram district, Kerala
IMD forecast update
PM assures Andhra, Telangana CMs help after heavy rains cause loss of lives, damage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and AndhraPradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday after the two southern states were hit by heavy rains and assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue-and-relief work.
Heavy rains lash coastal districts in Karnataka
The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in Karnataka received very heavy rains since Tuesday morning, leading to waterlogging in cities and damage to property in the rural areas.
518 cattle killed in Kalaburagi due to heavy rain
A total of 518 cattle were killed in the district due to heavy rains that lashed through Tuesday night.
According to a press release by the district administration, most of the cattle washed away in the streams.
A total of 1,058 houses were collapsed in 11 taluks of the district.
Parts of Pune-Solapur highway waterlogged due to heavy rains
The traffic on Pune-Solapur Highway was disrupted after parts of the road were flooded due to incessant rains and rise in the level of backwater of Ujani dam on Wednesday evening, the police said.
"The stretch between Indapur and Bhigwan near Dalas village got flooded. As a pre-emptive measure, we halted the traffic for more than one hour," said Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police.
He added that as the water has started receding and the rains have stopped, the traffic will be resumed soon.
Since Ujani dam, which provides water to Solapur and partsof Marathwada, is filled to the capacity, water is being released at 1.80 lakh cusecs.
(PTI)
Rains lash Pune city, heavy rains forecast in some parts
Heavy overnight rains lashed the Pune district resulting in inundation in several places including the Budhwar Peth and Shaniwar Wada areas.
Around midnight, heavy waterlogging was reported off the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, one of the prominent landmarks of Maharashtra's culture capital.
Six more people, including four members of a family, were killed in a wall collapse triggered by heavy rains in Pandharpur town of Maharashtra's Solapur district on Wednesday.
While 15 people died in Hyderabad following incessant rainfall, which led to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas in the city, 10 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Andhra Pradesh in the last 48 hours.
Authorities in Hyderabad declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday and asked residents to stay indoors
"Heavy to very heavy" rain was expected in the neighbouring Maharashtra state on Wednesday and Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said in its daily forecast.
The rains have damaged rice paddies and other crops such as corn, cotton, and pulses, traders said, but they said it was too early to assess the full extent of crop losses.
31 people dead in rain-related incidents in Telangana, AP, Maharashtra; heavy damage in K'taka
Twenty-five deaths in rain-related incidents were reported in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and heavy downpour wreaked havoc in Karnataka as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast in Kakinada, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the southern states.