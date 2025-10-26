Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Urdu House coming up in Bhiwandi in Thane district

The Urdu House will not only serve as a new landmark in Bhiwandi but also as a cultural hub for Urdu literature enthusiasts.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 09:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 09:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThaneBhiwandi

Follow us on :

Follow Us