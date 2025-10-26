<p>In what comes as great news, a grand Urdu House will soon be built in Bhiwandi in Thane district one of the big power loom towns of India and largest warehousing hub in Asia.</p><p>The Urdu House will not only serve as a new landmark in Bhiwandi but also as a cultural hub for Urdu literature enthusiasts.</p>.BJP will divide Mumbai, 'loot' BMC coffers, claims Congress.<p>Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhiwandi East Rais Shaikh announced that a 2,500 sq mts plot has been handed over by the Thane District Collector to the State's Minority Development Department for the project.</p><p>Shaikh, who has been consistently pursuing the proposal since 2021, said that the Minority Development Department had introduced a plan to construct Urdu Houses in 2022, under which Thane district was included. </p><p>"However, Bhiwandi was not specifically mentioned, despite its large Urdu-speaking population. I have been following up on this matter continuously to ensure that Bhiwandi gets its own Urdu House. During this time, three different governments came and went in the state,” added Shaikh.</p><p>According to him, the land for the project was identified in Nagaon village under the Chavindre Group Gram Panchayat. </p><p>“The plot was initially reserved for cattle grazing (gaucharan). After completing the necessary process to remove the reservation, 2,500 sq mts of land—under City Survey Nos. 3087 to 3101—was officially transferred to the Minority Development Department. The Bhiwandi Tahsildar has also handed over the 7/12 extract (land ownership record) of the plot to the department," he said. </p><p>The construction of the Urdu House will be undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the supervision of the Thane District Collector, Shaikh added.</p><p>He further said that he recently discussed the project with Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, who assured adequate funding for the construction. </p><p>“A meeting will be held regarding the project. The blueprint is ready, it includes a large auditorium, two meeting halls, a women’s restroom, two washrooms, a library, a manager’s office, a storage room, parking space, and a refreshment corner,” said Shaikh.</p><p>"It will provide a new venue for literary and cultural events. We have already built Thane district’s first digital school in Bhiwandi. Now, gifting the city its own Urdu House brings me immense joy. I am proud that the promise I made to the people of Bhiwandi is being fulfilled,” added Shaikh.</p><p>Shaikh also said that according to the 2011 Census, Bhiwandi has nearly 1.25 lakh Urdu-speaking residents, the highest in the Thane district.</p>