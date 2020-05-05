Rajasthan reports 12 more COVID-19 fatalities; death toll climbs to 89

Rajasthan recorded 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, the highest in a single day, taking the death toll to 89 in the state, an official said.

The state also reported 97 fresh novel coronavirus cases. The total cases of the disease now stands at 3,158, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said six deaths took place in Jaipur while three each in Jodhpur and Kota.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state has climbed to 89, he said, adding that Jaipur alone has reported 50 fatalities.

Of the fresh 97 coronavirus cases, 41 were from Jodhpur, 25 from Jaipur, nine each from Kota and Chittorgarh, five from Ajmer, two from Bhilwara and Tonk and one from Alwar, Jhalawar, Rajsamand and Bharatpur, the health department official said.

The state has 3,158 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,120 have been discharged from hospitals, he said, adding that 1,544 are active cases.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases at 1,047, followed by Jodhpur at 762.

The total COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens and 61 people brought back from Iran and quarantined at the Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the people infected with the virus.