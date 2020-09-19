RS approves amendment to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Rajya Sabha approves amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 19 2020, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 12:55 ist
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

The Rajya Sabha on Saturday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, whereby fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from March 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Replying to a debate on the Bill in the House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the intention of the IBC is to keep companies a "going concern" and not liquidate them.

Parliament Monsoon Session live: Centre cannot impose its will on states, says TMC's Derek O'Brien

The Bill mandates that a default on repayments from March 25, the day when a nationwide lockdown began to curb the spread of coronavirus, would not be considered for initiating insolvency proceedings for at least six months.

The bill seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated in this regard in June.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajya Sabha
Monsoon Session
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation

Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

DH Toon | Shiromani Akali Dal's voice left unheard

DH Toon | Shiromani Akali Dal's voice left unheard

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

 