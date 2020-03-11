Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned till 2 pm after opposition parties raised the issue of communal violence in Delhi and the government ban on two Malayalam news channels for their coverage of the riots.

While Left parties raised the issue of the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry imposing a 48-hour telecast ban on Asianet News and Media One TV, the TMC raised the issue of recent communal violence in the national capital.

Some Congress members raised the political happenings in Madhya Pradesh where the party's government is facing a crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the Congress.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the notice given by the Leader of the Opposition and other MPs over the need to provide relief to violence-affected people of Delhi and instituting an inquiry commission, will be discussed in the House on Thursday morning.

But opposition MPs including those from the Congress continued to raise the issue.

Binoy Viswam of the CPI raised the issue of last week's ban of news channels for their coverage of the Delhi violence. Naidu said the ban has been lifted.

The order banning Media One had said it was "critical of the Delhi Police and RSS".

As some Congress members raised the happenings in Madhya Pradesh, Naidu said he would be forced to name the MPs if they defied the chair.

An MP named by the Chair has to withdraw from the proceedings of the House for the remaining part of the day.

Naidu, however, said names of Congress MPs will go into records to say that they tried to disturb the House.

Shortly thereafter, he adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.