Raw caste data given to Social Justice ministry for classification, categorisation: MHA to Rajya Sabha

Raw caste data given to Social Justice ministry: MHA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 16 2020, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 15:58 ist
Nityanand Rai speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Raw caste census data collected in 2011 has been handed over to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for classification and categorisation, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

The Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 was conducted by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the then Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) in rural and urban areas, respectively, the minister told the Rajya Sabha.

He said the data, excluding the caste data, have since been finalised and published by MoRD and HUPA.

"The raw caste data have been handed over to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for classification and categorisation of data," he said replying a written question.

The minister said the Office of the Registrar General, India, had provided logistic and technical support in conducting SECC-2011. 

