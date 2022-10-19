'Ready to face inquiry,' says Sasikala on Jayalalithaa death probe

Ready to face inquiry: Sasikala on Jaya death probe

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2022, 06:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 06:38 ist

V K Sasikala has responded to allegations against her role in former Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, with the former CM's close aide saying that she is ready to face inquiry. 

Finding fault with V K Sasikala and three others for not acting on advice of doctors, including the suggestion to perform an angiogram and a cardiac surgery on former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission constituted to go into her hospitalisation and subsequent death has suggested an inquiry against the four persons. 

Jayalalithaa, who was wheeled into the Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016, was declared dead on December 5, 2016 after 75 days of hospitalisation. Her death was one of the most politicised events in Tamil Nadu recent history with her party, AIADMK, leading the pack -- the DMK, then in Opposition, also jumped to take political advantage of questions raised over her death by people from her own party.

(With DHNS inputs)

India News
Tamil Nadu
J Jayalalithaa
V K Sasikala

