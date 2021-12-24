Remdesivir to be used for moderate, severe Covid cases

Remdesivir to be used in patients with moderate to severe Covid-19: Health ministry

According to the guidelines, coronavirus patients have been classified into those affected by mild, moderate and severe disease

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Dec 24 2021, 22:10 ist
  updated: Dec 24 2021, 23:06 ist
Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used to treat Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Centre on Friday said Remdesivir drug should only be used in patients with ‘moderate to severe’ Covid-19 and those with no renal or hepatic dysfunction within 10 days of the onset of any symptom.

It also warned against use of the drug in patients who are not on oxygen support or in home settings.

According to the clinical guidance issued by the Union health ministry for management of the infection in adult patients, Remdesivir has been asked to be “used in patients with moderate to severe Covid-19 and those with no renal or hepatic dysfunction within 10 days of onset of any symptom”.

The Tocilizumab drug may be considered for use in the presence of severe disease (preferably within 24 to 48 hours of onset of severe disease/ICU admission), according to the guidelines.

Tocilizumab can be used in case of significantly raised inflammatory markers (CRP &/or IL-6), condition not improving despite use of steroids and no active bacterial/fungal/tubercular infection.

The ministry also said that those above 60 years of age, with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes and other immunocompromised states are at high risk for severe disease and mortality.

According to the guidelines, coronavirus patients have been classified into those affected by mild, moderate and severe disease.

For mild disease, home isolation and care is recommended, while admission in a ward is recommended for those battling moderate disease and ICU has been recommended for patients with severe Covid-19, they added.

India News
Remdesivir
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Union Health Ministry

