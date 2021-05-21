Remove 'manipulated media' tag on 'toolkit' tweet, Centre tells Twitter

The Centre on Friday objected to Twitter for using the “Manipulated Media” tag for national spokesperson Sambit Patra's tweets on the 'toolkit' allegedly used by the Congress to defame the Modi government’s Covid-19 efforts.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology told Twitter to remove the “Manipulated Media” tag as the matter was pending investigation before law enforcement agencies.
The IT Ministry said that the investigation would determine the veracity of the content, not Twitter.
The government also asked Twitter not to interfere in the investigation process. "Twitter cannot pass judgment. Such content moderation by Twitter puts a question mark on its status as “intermediary”, the IT Ministry told the social media giant.
