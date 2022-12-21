Need not panic given good vaccination coverage: SII CEO

Reports of rising Covid-19 cases in China a concern but India need not panic given excellent vaccination coverage: SII CEO

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pune-based SII had collaborated with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca for making the Covishield vaccine

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Dec 21 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 14:59 ist
Pooanwalla said the SII stopped producing the vaccine in December 2021. Of the total stock available at that time, about 100 million doses had already expired, he had said. Credit: AFP Photo

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of a rising Covid-19 graph in China but said there is no need to panic as the vaccination coverage in India is excellent.
Poonawalla's tweet came a day after the Union Health Ministry urged all states and UTs to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants, if any, amid a spurt in cases in the US and China.

Also Read — Centre steps up Covid surveillance, urges wearing masks in crowded places

"The news of rising Covid cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA," Poonawalla tweeted.

 

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pune-based SII had collaborated with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca for making the Covishield vaccine. In October, Pooanwalla said the SII stopped producing the vaccine in December 2021. Of the total stock available at that time, about 100 million doses had already expired, he had said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India
AstraZeneca
India News

What's Brewing

A glimpse of the annual Cake Show in Bengaluru

A glimpse of the annual Cake Show in Bengaluru

Year-ender 2022: Most listened to content in India 2022

Year-ender 2022: Most listened to content in India 2022

Millions on streets in Buenos Aires to celebrate WC Win

Millions on streets in Buenos Aires to celebrate WC Win

Pink iguana hatchlings seen for 1st time on Galapagos

Pink iguana hatchlings seen for 1st time on Galapagos

Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies

Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies

F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved

F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved

Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final

Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

A tete-e-tete with Toto

A tete-e-tete with Toto

 