Republic Day Parade Live: 73rd march to begin shortly

The 73rd Republic Day Parade is set to begin at 6 am in New Delhi. A crowd of around 8,000 people will witness 25 tableaux and a number of other events through the day. Live coverage of the event is scheduled to begin at 9:15 am.
Watch the Republic Day Parade live here!
Where to watch Republic Day celebrations live?
The coverage will start on all Doordarshan channels across the country from 9:15 am till the end of events at Rajpath. Live coverage will also be available on DD National, DD News YouTube channels and on NewsOnAir App and websites.
25 tableaux will be part of India's 73rd Republic Day parade
Twenty-five tableaux of different states, departments and armed forces will be part of the parade on January 26.
The DRDOwill have two tableaux at the Republic Day parade this year displaying indigenously developed sensors, weapons and electronic warfare systems for light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and air independent propulsion (AIP) systems for Indian submarines.
People attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police stated
Additionally,children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the event.
The attendance for year's Republic Day celebration has been curtailed by 70-80%
The number of people allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year would be approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the ongoing wave of Covid-19, senior officials of the Defence Ministry said.
Approximately 25,000 people were allowed to attend the last year's parade.
