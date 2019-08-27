Revenue official booked by ACB in corruption case

A formal case was registered against a revenue official for taking bribe from a person for demarcation of his land in Poonch district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesman said on Tuesday.

The case under Prevention of Corruption Act against the then Patwari Mohammad Murtaza Khan was registered in police station ACB Rajouri on Monday, the spokesman said.

The case was registered on the basis of an inquiry on the complaint lodged by Mohammad Iqbal, alleging that Khan during his posting as Patwari had demanded and accepted Rs 10,000 as bribe from him in connection with a revenue report regarding demarcation of his land at village Timbra-Mandi in Poonch some time back.

On the prima facie establishment of the allegations, a formal case has been registered against the official and investigations taken up, the spokesman said.