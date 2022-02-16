RIP Bappi Lahiri: Mamata Banerjee remembers Bangabibhushan; PM tweets condolences for Disco King

  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 09:58 ist
Musician Bappi Lahiri, 69, best known for his disco hits, passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. He was 69
    World remembers Bappi Da's melodies, his contributions to music

    Leaders condole Bappi Da's demise

    Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of "Bangabibhushan"

    Remembering Bappi Da and Lata Mangeshkar

    Bappi da during the filming of "Sharaabi"

    From the recording of the song "Chalte Chalte"

    Remembering Bappi Da

    Rare photos of Bappi Da: A young Bappi Lahiri with Lata Mangeshkar

    Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna: Adnan Sami tweets condolences

    Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more: Ashoke Pandit

    Celebrities remember Disco King's favourite tunes

    His lively nature will be missed by everyone: PM Modi

    Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer & legendary singer, Bappi Lahiri Ji: Nadda

    Harbhajan Singh remembers how Bappi Da's music was played in dressing rooms

    His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music: Amit Shah

    Conrad Sangma mourns Lahiri's demise

    Tripura CM condoles Lahiri's demise

    Suhel Seth pays tributes to Bappi Da

    Hardeep Singh Puri offers condolences to his family, fans & admirers

    Tributes to singer composer late Bappi Lahiri from the Prasar Bharti Archives

    Bappi Lahiri passes away

    Popularly known as Bappi Da in the industry, Lahiri is known for delivering iconic songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. Bappi Lahiri is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco genre of dance music. He has also lent his voice to several stars.

    Lahiri is survived by wife, a son Bappa Lahiri and a daughter Rema Lahiri and grandchildren.

