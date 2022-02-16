RIP Bappi Lahiri: Mamata Banerjee remembers Bangabibhushan; PM tweets condolences for Disco King

No musical evening in ’80s and ’90s ended without ‘Chalte chalte yaad rakhna/ Kabhi alvida na kehna’, set to Bappi-da’s music. It feels he created it for this day. The man made music ahead of his time, to make disco dancers dance to his tune for generations to come.#BappiLahiripic.twitter.com/yZeQaatYYL
Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻
Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻
His lively nature will be missed by everyone: PM Modi
Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq
Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. 🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed
His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music: Amit Shah
Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.
Popularly known as Bappi Da in the industry, Lahiri is known for delivering iconic songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. Bappi Lahiri is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco genre of dance music. He has also lent his voice to several stars.
Lahiri is survived by wife, a son Bappa Lahiri and a daughter Rema Lahiri and grandchildren.
