RIP Dilip Kumar: Veteran actor to be laid to rest at 5 pm today

  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 10:36 ist
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar — one of the finest actors of Hindi cinema, popularly known as ‘Tragedy King’ – passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu.
  • 10:34

    His role in 'Mughal-e-Azam' a relic in Indian cinema

    In 1960, he became an inseparable part of Hindi cinema when he essayed the role of Prince Salim, the future Mughal ruler Jahangir, in K Asif's magnum opus Mughal-e-Azam, which emerged as a bonafide blockbuster. His scenes with Prithviraj Kapoor, who played Akbar, were intense and are considered to be the backbone of the timeless classic. His romantic scenes with Madhubala, the reel Anarkali, were another highlight of the film and hit the right notes because of the natural chemistry between the legends.

  • 10:21

    Besides his acting, Dilip Kumar's love life also made news

    Kumar’s love life also made news; he had relationships with actresses Kamini Kaushal, Madhubala (they made the 1960 blockbuster “Mughal-e-Azam,” about thwarted lovers, long after they broke up) and Saira Banu, whom he married in 1966 when he was 44 and she was 22. In the 1980s, while still married to Banu, Kumar married socialite Asma Rehman in secret. The news was quickly outed and it became a scandal, but Banu stuck with Kumar, who ended the second marriage. He is survived by Banu.

  • 10:18

    Remembering some of Dilip Kumar's best films

    Dilip Kumar's best films

  • 10:16

    Dilip Kumar was offered the lead role in 1962 classic 'Lawrence of Arabia'

    Around the same time, he was offered the lead role in the 1962 classic Lawrence of Arabia but turned it down. The film eventually went with Egyptian star Omar Sharif. 'Saab' later revealed that he felt Shariff played the role "far better" than he could have.

  • 10:10

    One of country's earliest Method actors

    As one of the country’s earliest Method actors, he was often compared to Marlon Brando, another early adopter of the technique, even though Kumar credited himself with using it first.

    “I learned the importance of studying the script and characters deeply and building upon my own gut observations and sensations about my own and other characters,” Kumar said in his autobiography, “The Substance and the Shadow” (2014). “The truth is that I am an actor who evolved a method.”

    His preparation for roles became the stuff of legends. For his death scene in the 1961 megahit, “Gunga Jumna,” he ran around the studio so that he could enter the set at a point of exhaustion.

    For a song sequence in the 1960 film “Kohinoor” (“Mountain of Light”), he learned to play the sitar. For emotional sequences in the 1982 movie “Shakti” (“Power”) and the 1984 movie “Mashaal” (“Torch”), he drew from memories of when his brother died, recalling the pain that registered on his father’s face.

  • 09:54

    A great Indian in every sense of the term: Jairam Ramesh

  • 09:54
  • 09:43
  • 09:32

    Entertained generations of cinema lovers: Amit Shah

  • 09:31
  • 09:29
  • 09:28

    Eternal legend shall live on through his numerous immaculate performances: Harsh Vardhan

  • 09:27

    Monumental loss to the Indian cinema: Rajnath Singh

  • 09:25

    We have lost a legend: Sharad Pawar

  • 09:23

    Immortals never die: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

  • 09:21

    His rich contribution to films would always be remembered: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

  • 09:20

    'End Of An Era': Sunny Deol

  • 09:16
  • 09:13

    The world of cinema has lost one of the greatest Indian actors: VP Naidu

  • 09:05

    An institution has gone: Amitabh Bachchan

  • 09:01

    Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema: Mamata banerjee

  • 08:57
  • 08:54

    A loss to our cultural world, says PM Modi

  • 08:54

    An institution, a timeless actor: Ajay Devgn

  • 08:51

    To us actors, he was The Hero: Akshay Kumar

  • 08:05

    Dilip Kumar: The undisputed 'Tragedy King'

    Dilip Kumar remains the undisputed 'Tragedy King' of the silver screen. With his looks, acting, dialogue-delivery – he is not only idolised in India, but also across the world where people watch Indian films, including in Pakistan.

  • 08:00

    RIP Dilip Kumar: A stellar performer who left an indelible impact on Hindi cinema

  • 07:58

    Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

    Read