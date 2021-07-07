RIP Dilip Kumar: Veteran actor to be laid to rest at 5 pm today
RIP Dilip Kumar: Veteran actor to be laid to rest at 5 pm today
updated: Jul 07 2021, 10:36 ist
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar — one of the finest actors of Hindi cinema, popularly known as ‘Tragedy King’ – passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu.
His role in 'Mughal-e-Azam' a relic in Indian cinema
In 1960, he became an inseparable part of Hindi cinema when he essayed the role of Prince Salim, the future Mughal ruler Jahangir, in K Asif's magnum opus Mughal-e-Azam, which emerged as a bonafide blockbuster. His scenes with Prithviraj Kapoor, who played Akbar, were intense and are considered to be the backbone of the timeless classic. His romantic scenes with Madhubala, the reel Anarkali, were another highlight of the film and hit the right notes because of the natural chemistry between the legends.
Besides his acting, Dilip Kumar's love life also made news
Kumar’s love life also made news; he had relationships with actresses Kamini Kaushal, Madhubala (they made the 1960 blockbuster “Mughal-e-Azam,” about thwarted lovers, long after they broke up) and Saira Banu, whom he married in 1966 when he was 44 and she was 22. In the 1980s, while still married to Banu, Kumar married socialite Asma Rehman in secret. The news was quickly outed and it became a scandal, but Banu stuck with Kumar, who ended the second marriage. He is survived by Banu.
Dilip Kumar was offered the lead role in 1962 classic 'Lawrence of Arabia'
Around the same time, he was offered the lead role in the 1962 classic Lawrence of Arabia but turned it down. The film eventually went with Egyptian star Omar Sharif. 'Saab' later revealed that he felt Shariff played the role "far better" than he could have.
One of country's earliest Method actors
As one of the country’s earliest Method actors, he was often compared to Marlon Brando, another early adopter of the technique, even though Kumar credited himself with using it first.
“I learned the importance of studying the script and characters deeply and building upon my own gut observations and sensations about my own and other characters,” Kumar said in his autobiography, “The Substance and the Shadow” (2014). “The truth is that I am an actor who evolved a method.”
His preparation for roles became the stuff of legends. For his death scene in the 1961 megahit, “Gunga Jumna,” he ran around the studio so that he could enter the set at a point of exhaustion.
For a song sequence in the 1960 film “Kohinoor” (“Mountain of Light”), he learned to play the sitar. For emotional sequences in the 1982 movie “Shakti” (“Power”) and the 1984 movie “Mashaal” (“Torch”), he drew from memories of when his brother died, recalling the pain that registered on his father’s face.
A great Indian in every sense of the term: Jairam Ramesh
There have been many Dilip Kumar classics but Madhumati and Mughal-e-Azam remain my favourites. He led such a full and rich life. For two years, I would see him every now and then in the Rajya Sabha. A great Indian in every sense of the term.
Entertained generations of cinema lovers: Amit Shah
Shri Dilip Kumar Ji was a veritable legend of the silver screen, in him, Indian Cinema has lost one of the greatest actors. He has entertained generations of cinema lovers with his incredible acting and iconic roles. My sincerest condolences to Dilip Ji’s family and followers.
Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor #DilipKumar. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and prolific entertainer. Cinema lovers will miss him for his invaluable contribution. My condolences to the bereaved family, fans and followers.
His rich contribution to films would always be remembered: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of veteran actor #DilipKumar ji. May his family, friends and fans find strength to bear this loss. His demise is an end of an era in Indian cinema & his rich contribution to films would always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vm4f4lUsSH
The world of cinema has lost one of the greatest Indian actors: VP Naidu
Deeply anguished by the passing away of veteran actor & former Rajya Sabha member. In the death of Shri Dilip Kumar, the world of cinema has lost one of the greatest Indian actors. #DilipKumarpic.twitter.com/kW7RMoBBJD
T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲 Deeply saddened .. 🙏
Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema: Mamata banerjee
Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema.Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji.His inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu,his family & millions of fans.
Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP.
Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼#DilipKumarpic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf
To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh
Dilip Kumar remains the undisputed 'Tragedy King' of the silver screen. With his looks, acting, dialogue-delivery – he is not only idolised in India, but also across the world where people watch Indian films, including in Pakistan.
Dilip Kumar: The undisputed 'Tragedy King'
Dilip Kumar remains the undisputed 'Tragedy King' of the silver screen. With his looks, acting, dialogue-delivery – he is not only idolised in India, but also across the world where people watch Indian films, including in Pakistan.
