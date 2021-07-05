RIP Stan Swamy: Politicians condole demise of the tribal rights activist

  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 16:01 ist
Tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case, who was suffering from multiple health issues, passed away on Monday. Condolling the demise of the activist, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said, "He deserved justice and humaneness.
  • 16:00

    Fr Stan Swamy will live in our hearts as a hero: Jignesh Mevani

  • 15:56

    Deeply saddened as an Indian: Shashi Tharoor

  • 15:54

    It is the Indian state that killed Fr. Stan Swamy: Jairam Ramesh

  • 15:47

    Deeply disturbed by the passing away of 84 year old tribal activist Stan Swamy: Mehbooba Mufti

  • 15:46

    Father Stan Swamy deserved justice and humaneness: Rahul Gandhi