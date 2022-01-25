Roadmap prepared to improve coal stocks: Railways

The Ministry of Railways has said that it has prepared a roadmap in consultation with the power and coal ministries, for providing coal rakes to power plants located far away from mines to ensure sufficient fuel stocks.

"Many of the long-distance thermal power plants (TPS) have regulated coal supply during April-June 21-22 to save on the inventory cost. A large number of railway rakes got stabled on account of the regulation of coal supply by these long-distance TPS. With power demand picking up its existing stock got liquidated," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

The railways issued clarification following reports that power generation stations located far from mines are suffering due to discrimination in allotment of rakes mainly by South East Central zone of the railways (SECR).

Dismissing these reports, the Ministry of Railways said in the SERC there are a large number of thermal power plants which are having less coal stock as per new coal stocking norms. Many of these shorter distance plants have both mechanized unloading flexibility namely ‘Tippler unloading system’ which uses Open wagon with side door (BOXN type) and ‘Hopper unloading System’ which uses hopper wagon with a bottom opening (BOBRN type).

The unloading time of hopper rake is much less i:e 3 hours per rake, therefore, has a better turn around. As a result rake supply to these shorter distance plants dealing with the faster circuit, Hopper rake naturally improves.

"There has been an upsurge in demand resulting in a global shortage of wagons. However, SECR has made all-round efforts to increase its loading despite the constraint of wagon shortage," the statement said.



