Rs 1.83 Lakh crore spent on MNREGA in 2017-2020: Govt

Expenditure under MNREGA almost doubled to Rs 1.83 lakh crore during 2017-18 to 2019-20 as compared to 2011-12 to 2013-14 period, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Replying to a query, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said the government has spent "Rs 1,83,000 crore in the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 which is double the amount of Rs 92,483 crore spent in 2011- 12, 2012-13 and 2013-14."

He said there are provisions of providing wages in case of delays in assigning work or delays in payment to beneficiaries.

Earlier, replying to a query, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State for Rural Development said 526.97 lakh households were provided employment in the current fiscal up to March 9 as against 603.81 lakh households demanding employment under the scheme.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) provides at least 100 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult member volunteers to do unskilled manual work.