RS leaders express concern over remarks made by higher judiciary

A section of Rajya Sabha leaders on Sunday expressed concern over remarks made by the higher judiciary against Parliament even as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said they should be viewed in the context of functioning of legislatures.

The issue came during a meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders chaired by Naidu ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, which is starting on Monday. Sources said the leaders were unhappy with the comments of the Supreme Court on the functioning of law-making bodies.

The leaders were of the view that it was for the presiding officers to take appropriate action if the norms of functioning are being violated in the legislatures and other Constitutional bodies should not comment adversely.

In his response, Naidu said, "I can understand your concerns. But such comments should be viewed in the context of the functioning of legislatures marked by persistent disruptions, unruly behavior and violent actions which have deleterious effects."

"The best way to counter them is to ensure proper functioning of the legislatures by ensuring their dignity and decorum since such comments are finding resonance with the public from what they see about the functioning of the legislatures," Naidu was quoted as saying. Around 40 leaders of various parties and ministers attended the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi briefed the leaders of the legislative agenda. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders of other parties indicated the issues to be taken up during the Winter Session. Sources said some leaders expressed concern over the course of events during the last Monsoon Session when 70% of the functional time of the House was lost due to persistent disruptions.

Leaders stressed that they are in favour of the smooth functioning of the House and called for a productive Winter Session ensuring the events of the last session are not repeated. Naidu asked the government and leaders of Opposition parties to regularly talk to each other to enable effective functioning of the House. He appealed to all sections to cooperate in ensuring a productive Winter Session.

