RSS-minded VCs in universities, ad-hoc teachers 'shining examples of nepotism': Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that changes brought about by his government in the recruitment system have ended nepotism, and alleged that the appointment of RSS and RSS-minded vice chancellors in universities and suchlike ad-hoc teachers are "shining examples of nepotism".

Prime Minister Modi asserted on Tuesday that changes brought by his government in the recruitment system have ended the possibility of corruption and nepotism as he gave away appointment letters to over 71,000 people at a 'Rozgar Mela'.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "PM: Changes in recruitment process ended corruption, nepotism. Congratulations. But appointment of RSS and RSS minded VCs in Universities and appointment of suchlike ad-hoc teachers are shining examples of nepotism. What say you PM ji!"

Addressing a 'Rozgar Mela', Modi said, "Rozgar Melas by the governments at the Centre and BJP-ruled states show their commitment towards the youth. He asserted that it has prioritised the recruitment process in the last nine years by making it faster, transparent and unbiased.

"The possibility of corruption and nepotism in recruitment for government jobs has now ended," Modi had said.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.