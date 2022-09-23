SP leaders meet UP guv over 'harassment' of Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party delegation meets UP governor over 'continued harassment' of Azam Khan

Led by party president Akhilesh Yadav, the delegation of party MLAs met the governor at the Raj Bhawan in the morning

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 23 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 14:21 ist
Akhilesh Yadav meets Governor Anandiben. Credit: PTI Photo

A Samajwadi Party delegation on Friday met Governor Anandiben Patel here to draw her attention to the "continued harassment" of senior party leader Mohammad Azam Khan by the government, the party said.

Led by party president Akhilesh Yadav, the delegation of party MLAs met the governor at the Raj Bhawan in the morning and apprised her of the harassment of Khan, it said.

"We apprised the governor about the continued injustice being done with Azam Khan and fake cases being lodged against him. We have requested her to see to it that he gets justice," Yadav told reporters after meeting the governor.

"We told her that the government is continuously lodging fake cases against him (Azam Khan) so that he he remains in jail. He is ill and has health problems. He was down with Covid and had to remain in jail. It was our request to the governor that there should not be any injustice with Khan," he said.

On Wednesday, during the ongoing session of the state Legislative Assembly, Samajwadi Party members alleged that Khan had been implicated in "false" cases. They created a ruckus because of which the Question Hour was washed out in both the Houses.

Khan, who was released from Sitapur jail earlier this year after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail, is facing around 90 cases, including that of corruption and theft.

Another case was registered against him on Tuesday for allegedly stealing the cleaning machine of a municipality and using it for Mohammad Ali Jauhar University established by him.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
India News
Indian Politics
Anandiben Patel
Azam Khan

What's Brewing

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

 