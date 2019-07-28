Sanitation workers not allowed to drink temple water

Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jul 28 2019, 14:23pm ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2019, 14:29pm ist
Pictorial representation. Photo credit: PTI

Muzaffarnagar: Several Dalits have staged a protest after some sanitation workers were allegedly not allowed to drink water from a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The workers were cleaning a drain outside the temple in Thana Bhawan town on Saturday. The priest refused to allow them to take water from a handpump inside the temple and closed the door, an officer said.

Several people belonging to the Valmiki caste staged a protest and demanded registration of an FIR against the priest. Police reached the spot and pacified the crowd by assuring an investigation, the officer said. 

