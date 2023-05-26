Satyendar Jain granted interim bail by Supreme Court on medical grounds

Satyendar Jain granted interim bail on medical grounds

The apex court said that Jain cannot leave Delhi without permission

AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday granted an interim bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain on medical grounds with conditions.

The court allowed Jain to undergo treatment in hospital of his choice and asked him to produce medical records.

During the six weeks on bail, the apex court said the jailed leader to not talk to media. 

The court further asked Jain to not leave Delhi without permission.

Also Read — Satyendar Jain in ICU after fall in Tihar jail washroom

Meanwhile, Jain's medical condition is being investigated, sources told PTI on Friday, a day after he was admitted to an ICU of a city government-run hospital here.

On Thursday, he had collapsed in the Tihar Jail due to dizziness, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to target the Centre over his deteriorating health.

The former Delhi minister was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital and later shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems.

Sources in the AAP had said that Jain was shifted to the ICU of the LNJP Hospital and he was "critically ill".

"His medical condition is being investigated," a hospital source said and added that doctors are constantly monitoring his condition.

The former minister collapsed in a bathroom of the Tihar Jail due to dizziness. Earlier too, Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury, the AAP said.

(With inputs from PTI)

