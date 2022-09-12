SC adjourns hearing on pleas against CAA to September 19

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing to September 19 on petitions against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack
Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock
'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today
King Charles III's name has loaded history
Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay
2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole