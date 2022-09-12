SC adjourns hearing on pleas against CAA to Sept 19

SC adjourns hearing on pleas against CAA to September 19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 12 2022, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 15:10 ist

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing to September 19 on petitions against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
CAA
Citizenship Amended Act
India News

What's Brewing

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

King Charles III's name has loaded history

King Charles III's name has loaded history

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

 