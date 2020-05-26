SC allows LG Polymer's officers entry to plant

The Supreme Court on Tuesday modified the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order for complete seizure and sealing of LG Polymer Ltd's Vizag plant. It allowed 30 people access to the plant for round the clock maintenances and safety measures.

A gas leakage tragedy at LG Polymer's facility on May 7 had claimed the lives of 11 people and leftover two dozens grievously injured.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit, Mohan M Shantanagoudar, and Vineet Saran passed an interim order against the AP HC's directions issued on May 22 for sealing of the plant.

The South Korean company led by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi contended complete seizure or sealing of plant premises will have tremendous adverse consequences.

He said the temperature of the plant cannot be allowed to go beyond 25 degrees Celsius and if by any chance because of lack of adequate attention or safety measures if the temperature goes beyond, the situation can have some ill effects.

He said 28 technical personnel and two administrative officials must be given emergency access to the plant-premises at any given point of time to ensure round the clock adequate safety measures.

Rohatgi also submitted that the products lying for there should be allowed to be cleared so that there were no adverse financial effects on the Company.

The top court, however, asked the counsel to raise such issues before the High Court, which was already considering the matter.

"As an ad-interim measure, we permit the petitioner to give a list of 30 personnel to the District Collector, who shall be afforded access to the plant round the clock to maintain adequate safety measures," the court said.

The court posted the matter on June 8, along with another plea against the National Green Tribunal's order, forming a fact-finding committee into the May 7 incident.