SC allows Malayalam actor Dileep access to memory card

The Supreme Court on Friday said that Malayalam actor Dileep could be granted access to the memory card of a mobile phone in a trial in an actress assault case of 2017.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said it would be justified to allow him inspection of the record (memory card) for effective trial. The court, however, declined to grant him a copy of the memory card in view of the right to privacy of the victim under Section 207 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Justice Khanwilkar pronounced the order on a petition by P Gopalkrishnan alias Dileep challenging the validity of the Kerala High Court's order of August 14, 2018. The top court had reserved its judgement on September 17, 2019.

The legal question involved in the matter included if the memory card was a part of a police document, which has to be provided to the accused under Section 207 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The Kerala High Court had ruled that the memory card was not a document, which can be provided to the accused. The High Court also said it can't be released as it contained sensitive information, which could harm the reputation of the victim.

Dileep, for his part, contended he had a constitutional right to the fair trial. He said the memory card of the alleged assault was filed before a magistrate by a lawyer as the original phone was still not recoverable.

According to the police, the actor had hatched conspiracy with the other accused to abduct the actress and take her nude photographs, as he harboured ill-feeling against her for spoiling his previous marriage. Dileep, who was arrested on July 10, 2017, was released on bail on October 3, 2017.