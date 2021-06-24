Class 12 assessment scheme within 10 days: SC to states

SC asks states to notify assessment scheme for Class 12 exams within 10 days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 24 2021, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 12:31 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all State Boards to notify the scheme for assessment within 10 days and declare the internal assessment results by July 31, like the timeline specified by it for CBSE and ICSE.

More to follow...

 

